PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Southwest Michigan man has been convicted of hitting a woman with his car, killing her, in 2021.

Colby Martin was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder, concealing the death of an individual and failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death.

An undated courtesy photo of Melody Rohrer.

Melody Rohrer, 64, of the Decatur area, went missing on Sept. 20, 2021, while taking a walk on County Road 215 near Territorial Road in Hamilton Township. Martin, of White Pigeon, was arrested the next day. He told investigators where they could find Rohrer’s body in some woods in St. Joseph County.

He was initially charged with vehicular manslaughter. A murder charge was added in February 2022. His trial began last week.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31. In Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.