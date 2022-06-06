PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bangor-area man who repeatedly attacked his girlfriend over the course of two weeks in 2021 will spend decades in prison.

Trevor Double, 46, was sentenced Thursday to between 40 and 60 years for torture, between 25 and 40 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, between four and 30 years for unlawful imprisonment and between four and 20 years for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder.

He received credit for 378 days served.

Double was charged in May of last year after his girlfriend, a 24-year-old Battle Creek woman, told investigators he assaulted her.

She said she had been living with him for about a week when he started to accuse of her of cheating and abuse her. The abuse escalated over the next two weeks, she said, until he attacked her with a hatchet. She said she was afraid to report what was happening because Double threatened her son, who lived elsewhere. She ultimately sustained injuries bad enough that Double took her to the hospital.

In March of this year, Double was convicted of the four counts and acquitted on a count of assault with a dangerous weapon.