Man drowns in Paw Paw Township

Van Buren County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County say a man drowned at a lake in Paw Paw Township Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 34000 block of Hillside Avenue by Ackley Lake for reports of a possible drowning around 2:20 p.m., the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Several boats were in the water looking for him, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office coordinated a search and rescue operation with other agencies.

Authorities found the 57-year-old man’s body and he was pronounced dead on scene.

