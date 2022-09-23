The scene following a crash on M-51 in Paw Paw Township on Sept. 21, 2022.

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.

Police confirmed Friday that Kevin Tackett, 50, of Gobles died at the hospital from injuries he got in the crash that happened southwest of Paw Paw.

Around 5:30 a.m. on M-51 near Eagle Lake Drive in Paw Paw Township, MSP said a northbound pickup truck sideswiped a southbound semi-truck, then crossed the centerline and hit Tackett’s southbound box truck head-on.

The 26-year-old pickup driver, an Arkansas man, was taken to the hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to officers.

The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville, wasn’t hurt.

MSP said everyone was wearing a seat belt and drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.