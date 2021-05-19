Man dead following crash on I-94 near Paw Paw

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wisconsin man was killed when his pickup truck crashed into the back of a semi-truck stopped along I-94 west of Paw Paw.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-94 near M-51 in Paw Paw Township.

Michigan State Police say the semi driver stopped on the shoulder because of a problem with the truck. At that point, a westbound Ford pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into the semi’s trailer.

The driver of the pickup, an 81-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene. His name was not released Wednesday as family is notified.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

MSP doesn’t know what caused the pickup to leave the road.

I-94 was closed for about 2.5 hours while emergency responders were on the scene.