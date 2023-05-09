Logan Brown appears via video in a South Haven courtroom for arraignment on May 9, 2023.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Van Buren County road worker has been formally charged.

Logan Brown of Hartford, was arraigned in a South Haven courtroom Tuesday on two felonies, operating while intoxicated causing death and moving violation causing death in a work zone, and a misdemeanor, operating a vehicle without proper insurance.

An undated photo of Rene Rangel.

The charges stem from a March 3 crash on County Road 681 between 44th and 48th avenue northwest of Lawrence. Michigan State Police, which investigated the crash, said a driver ignored signs to stop for a construction zone, rear-ended another car and hit Van Buren County road worker Rene Rangel, who was manning a traffic control sign. Rangel, 58, of Dowagiac, was killed.

It took some time for lab tests to come back so MSP could finish its report. Brown was arrested Monday.

His bond was set at $350,000 cash or surety Tuesday and he was ordered not to have any contact with Rangel’s family. He’s expected back in court for a hearing May 17.