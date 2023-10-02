ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after he attacked his neighbor Friday evening, deputies said.

Gregory Miller, 58, was charged with assault with intent to murder and is being held on a bond of $1 million.

The charge was issued after deputies say Miller attacked his 79-year-old neighbor who was cutting firewood by his property line. Miller approached the man, punching him in the head and face. The 79-year-old was knocked to the ground and tried to crawl under his tractor, but Miller pulled him out and continued to punch him, according to a report by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

During the assault, Miller told the man he was going to kill him and all of his family, the sheriff’s office said. He left when the man began to lose consciousness.

The 79-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

During an interview with investigators, Miller admitted to having a long-standing dislike for his neighbor and was mad that he was cutting firewood close to the property line. The sheriff’s office said he also admitted to assaulting his neighbor and said numerous times that he intended to kill the victim and would be going back to kill him once released.

