Man charged with attacking girlfriend near Bangor

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bangor area man has been arrested and faces assault charges after being accused of attacking his girlfriend over two weeks in Van Buren County.

Trevor Double, 45, is being charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm/strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a felonious assault.

He is accused of repeatedly abusing his girlfriend, a 24-year-old woman from Battle Creek, over the course of two weeks.

News 8 is not naming her because she is the victim of domestic violence.

The woman told deputies she had been living with Double for three weeks, an incident report from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office report obtained by News 8 said. She said a week after she moved in, he accused her of cheating and starting to physically abuse her. She told deputies the abuse happened on and off over the course of two weeks, getting worse as time went on.

She reported that during that time, he threatened to kill her multiple times and told her he had guns. She said eventually it escalated to him assaulting her with a hatchet.

She said she was afraid to call the police, as Double threatened to hurt her son. Her son was living elsewhere at the time. She also did not know anyone in the area.

Eventually, her injuries became so severe, including a gash on her leg, that Double dropped her off at the hospital.

Double was arraigned on May 21. He’s expected back in court next month.