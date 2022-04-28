ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked two men with an ax and punched a Michigan State Police trooper in Almena Township.

Around 9:45 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were sent to 28th Avenue near 31st Street after receiving a 911 call from two men who said that they were attacked by a man with an ax.

Responding officers learned that a 47-year-old man had attacked the two men before going into a shed to grab an ax which he began to swing. The men were able to get away before calling 911.

When officers confronted the man, he punched an MSP trooper, the Van Buren County Dispatch said. The trooper’s condition is unknown.

Dispatch said that Tasers had to be used on the man. He was then taken into custody and has been booked into the Van Buren County Jail. His name has not been released.

This incident remains under investigation.