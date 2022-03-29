SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to a girl in South Haven on March 18.

A 73-year-old man from Pullman was arrested for aggravated indecent exposure Monday night. South Haven police are not releasing the name of the suspect until he is arraigned on April 26.

The man exposed himself to a girl on March 18 and then fled the scene before police arrived. However, he can be seen on surveillance cameras in the area. At the time, police reached out to the public to help identify him.

Officers said they were able to identify and arrest him based on tips that came in from the community.