PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he approached officers near the scene of a report of a break-in near Gobles, deputies say.

Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, a woman arrived to her home on 31st Street near 10th Avenue in Pine Grove Township to find her back door to the garage forced open and broken glass on the garage floor. She left the scene and called 911.

Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to find a “suspicious male” nearby, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. While they were investigating, the man approached the officers and gave a fake name. Deputies also noticed he had glass pieces on his boots and clothes.

When they tried to detain him, the man physically resisted officers but was eventually taken into custody.

A K-9 deputy was able to track to the suspect’s home. Deputies searched the property and found a hammer that matched tool impressions on the victim’s door.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Gobles man was booked into the Van Buren County Jail on charges of home invasion, possession of burglary tools, obstruction by disguise and 3 counts of resisting and obstructing.