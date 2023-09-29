GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he led police on a chase near Grand Junction Friday afternoon, deputies say.

Around 1:15 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull a silver Dodge pickup truck over for “multiple traffic violations.” When the driver did not stop, deputies chased the truck east on County Road 388. Eventually, the driver pulled into a driveway on County Road 681 between 8th and 12th Avenues and started to run on foot. Deputies chased him.

A K-9 was able to stop the suspect, identified as Juan Pablo Gallegos-Sanchez, and arrest him without incident. The sheriff’s office said Gallegos-Sanchez was wanted for failing to appear in court after being charged with discharging a firearm causing injury.

The Dodge truck was impounded.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and will send the findings to the prosecutor’s office for review.