WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested after he intentionally hit two people with his truck Saturday morning, killing one of them, deputies say.

Around 2:45 a.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on CR 665 near Fisk Lake Road after receiving a report that a man had intentionally hit a woman with a truck and drove it into a house.

Responding deputies found a 28-year-old Decatur woman lying in the yard. She was taken to the hospital where she died, the sheriff’s office said. Her name has not been released.

A second victim, a 28-year-old Paw Paw man was also hit by the truck. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Mattawan man, was also at the scene and was detained, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies learned that the Mattawan man had arrived at the home looking for his girlfriend but she was not there. A fight took place between the two victims and the man in the driveway. The sheriff’s office said the Mattawan man got into his truck and hit both of the victims. The Paw Paw man tried to escape into the house, but the Mattawan man drove the truck into the home and hit him again. The truck then became disabled.

The Mattawan man was taken into custody. Deputies also found methamphetamine on him. The sheriff’s office said he also admitted to using meth prior to coming to the home.

The case remains under investigation.