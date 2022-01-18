Deputies: Man arrested after high-speed chase in Van Buren Co.

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Van Buren County Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office says.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 p.m. Tuesday a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after an SUV crossed the centerline as it drove past the patrol car on 51 ½ Street near Baseline Road in Columbia Township, northeast of Grand Junction.

The SUV, which did not have a license plate, did not stop and drove away. The deputy followed the vehicle for several miles, at times reaching speeds more than 100 mph. The suspect went through a field then back onto the roadway when he lost control, drove into a ditch, and ran away from the SUV on 8th Avenue in Geneva Township, east of South Haven, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said a K-9 deputy was able to track the suspect to a nearby house where he was arrested. The suspect was taken to the Van Buren County Jail on several charges: feeling and eluding, resisting and obstructing police, and driving while license suspended.

His name was not released.

