ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 58-year-old Mattawan man has been arrested after assaulting and threatening to kill his neighbor Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to County Road 652 near S M 43 Highway after receiving reports about an assault.

Responding deputies learned that a 79-year-old Mattawan man was cutting firewood by his property line when his 58-year-old neighbor approached him and began punching him in the head and face. The 79-year-old was knocked onto the ground and tried to crawl under his tractor, but the 58-year-old pulled him out and continued to punch him.

During the assault, the 58-year-old told the man he was going to kill him and all of his family, the sheriff’s office said. The 58-year-old left when the man began to lose consciousness.

The 79-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

During an interview with investigators, the 58-year-old admitted to having a long-standing dislike for his neighbor and was mad that he was cutting firewood close to the property line. The sheriff’s office said he also admitted to assaulting his neighbor and said numerous times that he intended to kill the victim and would be going back to kill him once released.

The 58-year-old is being held at the Van Buren County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The assault and threat remain under investigation.