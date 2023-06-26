LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces two felony counts after allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one of them, in Lawrence last week.

Online records show Steven St-Cyr, 58, is in the Van Buren County Jail on charges of felony animal cruelty causing death, felony resisting or obstructing a police officer and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in or at a building.

Michigan State Police say two dogs were shot Thursday in Lawrence’s downtown area. One of them died. The other was treated; it was not clear Monday how that dog was doing or where it was recovering.

Police say the dogs’ wounds were consistent with a shotgun blast and that they recovered a shotgun.

St-Cyr was booked into the county jail the same day the shooting happened, records show. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond was expected back in court July 5.