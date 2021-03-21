Larceny suspect fatally shot outside Van Buren Co. home

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man attempting to steal property from a Van Buren County home was shot and killed Sunday morning, troopers say.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. in Decatur Township at a home near 42nd Street.

The Michigan State Police said the homeowners called 911 to report a person trying to steal their property. Before authorities arrived, they said the homeowners encountered the suspect outside the home. One of the homeowners then shot the suspect, MSP said.

The homeowners and first responders made life-saving efforts, but the suspect died at the scene, authorities say.

The suspect has been identified as Jeffrey Horton, 28, of Decatur.

The homeowners’ names are being withheld at this point of the investigation. No arrests were made as of Sunday evening.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office will be reviewing the investigation.