SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven is replacing a decades-old playground.

The play structure at Kids’ Corner Playground, located near Lake Michigan on Monroe Street near St. Joseph Street, is set to be demolished the week of Feb. 14. The 30-year-old structure no longer meets safety and accessibility standards, the city said in a release.

FILE – The Kids' Corner playground in South Haven on June 14, 2021. (Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

“The City of South Haven, working with designers at Playgrounds by Leathers, aims to preserve the magic and wonder of the original structure while updating the materials and inclusive design features to meet the needs of South Haven kids for many years to come,” the city said.

The city said the new playground will be made using recycled materials.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Grant will help pay for it, but doesn’t cover all expenses. The city is still looking to raise an additional $182,600 for the playground. That funding will cover a fence, a rope climber and a spinning climber.

For more information, contact the South Haven Parks and Recreation department.