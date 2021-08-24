K-9 attacked by another dog, mistakenly shot by handler

A photo of Cap, the K-9 that was shot Tuesday. (courtesy Michigan State Police)

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A K-9 was rushed to an emergency vet clinic Tuesday after it was shot in Hartford.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of West Shephard Street near West Main Street.

State police fire investigators were at the home investigating the cause of a Monday house fire using a K-9 named Cap. A dog that had been living at the home got off a leash and attacked the K-9, officials say.

The MSP K-9 handler shot and killed the other dog. In doing so the handler also hit his K-9.

The K-9 named Cap was rushed to an emergency vet clinic. MSP said he is now at Michigan State University receiving treatment. He is expected to make a fully recovery.

MSP is investigating the shooting.