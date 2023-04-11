GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge has thrown out a large part of a civil lawsuit filed by current and former Bangor police officers alleging the police chief subjected them to a hostile work environment by making lewd comments.

The three officers, two of whom were by that time no longer employed by the city, filed their lawsuit in June 2021. They said that Chief Tommy Simpson often made graphic comments while speaking to them.

In a ruling filed Monday, the judge said there was no pattern of sexual harassment because the plaintiffs also frequently talked about sex and made inappropriate jokes with one another. The court said there is no evidence any of the plaintiffs were treated differently than any other officer and that in context, Simpson’s comments were not threatening.

All the counts naming Simpson and city attorney Scott Graham were dismissed. Several counts against Mayor Darren Williams and the city were also tossed, but they are still being sued for allegedly violating the state’s civil rights law, the Whistleblower’s Protection Act and the federal Civil Rights Act, accused of retaliating against one of the officers when he brought forth concerns.