SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the oldest fruit festivals in the country is making its way back to Southwest Michigan next month.

The National Blueberry Festival runs in Aug. 10 to Aug. 13 in South Haven.

“Blueberries contribute just in gross sales someplace between $150 million to 200 million annually (in Michigan),” Brian Bocock, vice president of product management at Naturipe and owner of Bumbleberry Acres, said.

Bocock says the celebration around the fruit includes all the regular attractions of South Haven, including the beach and downtown restaurants, but also a blueberry pie eating contest, the National Blueberry Festival Pageant, a 5K run, crafts and rides.

“At the end of the day, it’s about just coming out with the kids and the family and relaxing and having fun,” Bocock said.

He said there will be several farms offering U-pick blueberries.

The National Blueberry Festival boasts of being one of the country’s oldest continuously running fruit festivals.

“You have third- and fourth-generation families that have invested their time and their livelihoods into growing blueberries in southwest Michigan,” Bocock said.