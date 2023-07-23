COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he crashed a raft he was pulling with a jet ski on Silver Lake while intoxicated Saturday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Silver Lake after receiving reports that two people were hurt in a jet ski crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 43-year-old Illinois man was driving a jet ski that was pulling an inflatable raft. The man made a turn that caused the raft to swing out and crash into a wooden floating dock.

The two people on the raft, a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old, were both hurt. The teenager was treated at the scene. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 43-year-old was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Daniel E Abbott is reminding everyone to “enjoy the lakes and waterways in a safe and sober fashion.”

The crash remains under investigation.