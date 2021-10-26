Incumbent mayor, challenger talk priorities for South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — From damaging high lake levels to the pandemic, South Haven has survived some rough waters over the last few years. The two men running for mayor in South Haven agree there are still challenges ahead.

Two-term incumbent Mayor Scott Smith faces community member Ahmmad Goodwin in the Nov. 2 election.

“We’ve gotten a lot done, and there’s really a lot more that I’d like to see done. We’ve got a great town. I think we can continue to be better,” Smith said.

Among the challenges Smith says need to be addressed are creating additional affordable housing, economic development and increasing safety along the beach.

His biggest priority is creating both a revamped plan and a better understanding among taxpayers about the things most residents take for granted: the city’s infrastructure.

“I mean, we’re in great shape here in the city,” Smith said. “We’ve got… an up-to-date water system, newly replaced. But I want everyone to understand everything from the water to the wastewater to the electric to the park system, just so everyone has a greater awareness of that.”

Goodwin listed some of the same challenges.

“There’s a lot of things that I want to see done differently in the community, and that’s why I decide to step up to the plate and run for mayor,” he said.

Among the things that top his list of priorities are creating better housing opportunities, more job training and recreational activities for South Haven youth.

But at the top of his list bringing more people of color to City Hall. While he doesn’t have numbers on minorities working for the city or his goals to increase those numbers, Goodwin says the city needs to create a more diverse workforce.

“I’m talking about the jobs at the city hall, public works and all of those that make up the city jobs, because it’s not a lot of diversity in those positions. I believe if we have more diversity, we’ll learn from each other and be able to grow and evolve more,” Goodwin said.

Asked what sets him apart from his opponent, Smith said it’s his experience in city government.

“I’ve served 10 years on city council: two four-year terms and then two four-years as mayor. So I’ve sat in the seat. I’ve sat in the council seat. I’ve sat on almost every board and commission in this community,” he said.

Goodwin says his ability to connect with the community sets him apart.

“I’m at, I believe, the perfect age, not too young, not to old, to relate to all creeds, kinds and age groups of people, and those that are from different backgrounds,” Goodwin said.

Candidates for a single seat in all three city council wards will also be on the Nov. 2 ballot.