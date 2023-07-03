BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Thirty years after an arson fire killed two West Michigan children, the couple convicted of murdering them is getting a new trial.

Van Buren County prosecutor Susan Zuiderveen confirmed to News 8 that a judge overturned the convictions of the children’s mom, Krysta McFadden, and her then-boyfriend, Clint Dunning.

Zuiderveen’s office said the reversals, which happened last September and October, were based on ineffective defense counsel, and, in Dunning’s case, a Brady violation.

The Brady rule is violated when the prosecution fails to turn over specific evidence.

McFadden, 52, and Dunning, 49, were convicted in 2017 of the arson murders of two of Krysta’s children.

Amber Rainey, 5, and her brother, Robert Rainey Junior, 2, died when their apartment north of Bangor was set on fire in December 1992.

According to the prosecutor’s office, McFadden and Dunning are scheduled to be retried jointly with separate juries on Feb. 6, 2024.