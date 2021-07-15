Illinois man killed in crash on I-94 near Hartford

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash on I-94 between Watervliet and Hartford early Thursday, police say.

It happened shortly after midnight in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of 70th Street in Hartford Township.

Michigan State Police say an eastbound pickup truck stopped abruptly. The vehicle following the truck couldn’t stop quickly enough and rear-ended it.

The driver of the pickup, a 51-year-old Calumet City, Illinois, man, was rushed to the hospital and later died of his injuries. His name has not been released as his family is notified.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was also hospitalized. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

The highway was shut down for about four hours while emergency responders were on the scene. As of Friday morning, police did not yet know whether alcohol or drugs may have been involved, nor had they confirmed whether the drivers were wearing their seat belts. The crash remained under investigation.