I-94 renovation near Paw Paw to last through July

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of I-94 near Paw Paw is getting a facelift starting on Monday and lasting through July.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be renovating 2.6 miles of I-94, from west of the M-51 interchange east of 40th Street. Crews will be repaving asphalt, rebuilding a ramp at M-51 and widening the median shoulder. They will also be updating drainage, the median cable barrier, guardrail, signs and pavement markings, MDOT said.

The updates are expected to take several months. The estimated end date is July 22.

There will be shoulder closures during the day and various nighttime single-lane closures. From May 31 to June 14, the I-94 exit 56 ramps at M-51 will be closed, according to MDOT.

Detours will be posted when the ramps close.