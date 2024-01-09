GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in Southwest Michigan have a chance to win a prize by exploring some of Michigan’s trails.

The Southwest Michigan Trails Challenge encourages people to explore five Southwest Michigan trails, whether they walk, bike, wheelchair, cross-country ski, paddle or snowmobile.

To enter the challenge, download the Visit Southwest Michigan app and create an account. Pick from more than two dozen trails in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, and upload a selfie by the trailhead or sign of five of them.

The first 100 people who completed the challenge will win a branded fanny pack and a sticker.

Residents in Southwest Michigan have a chance to win a prize by exploring some of Michigan’s trails. (Courtesy Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council)

“This challenge is fun for everyone,” Marcy Simpson, the executive director of the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, said in a Tuesday release. “It’s something to do outdoors with your family and friends, or on your own in beautiful places. Go once and you will be back again and again.”

The challenge is sponsored by the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council.

“The Trails Challenge shows off the diversity of our trails, many of which are accessible to our handi-capable residents and visitors,” Simpson said.

The challenge will be done once 100 people have completed it, but organizers encourage people to continue to set goals to visit the region’s trails.

A couple hiking the Sarrett Nature Center in Benton Harbor. (Courtesy Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council)

For more information, go to swmichigan.org.