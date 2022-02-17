Hartford Township: Headstones damaged by driver

Van Buren County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Several headstones were damaged at a cemetery in Hartford Township. (Courtesy Hartford Township)

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several headstones were damaged at a cemetery in Hartford Township.

A driver went off the road in Maple Hill Cemetery and damaged the headstones, the township said in a Facebook post. The township said it looks like the headstones were hit twice.

“No report was made to the Township, which would have been appreciated – accidents do happen,” the township said in the post.

It said it has contacted the sheriff’s office about the damage.

The headstones will be repaired in the spring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!