Hartford Township: Headstones damaged by driver

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several headstones were damaged at a cemetery in Hartford Township.

A driver went off the road in Maple Hill Cemetery and damaged the headstones, the township said in a Facebook post. The township said it looks like the headstones were hit twice.

“No report was made to the Township, which would have been appreciated – accidents do happen,” the township said in the post.

It said it has contacted the sheriff’s office about the damage.

The headstones will be repaired in the spring.