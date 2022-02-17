Hartford Township: Headstones damaged by driver

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several headstones were damaged at a cemetery in Hartford Township.
A driver went off the road in Maple Hill Cemetery and damaged the headstones, the township said in a Facebook post. The township said it looks like the headstones were hit twice.
“No report was made to the Township, which would have been appreciated – accidents do happen,” the township said in the post.
It said it has contacted the sheriff’s office about the damage.
The headstones will be repaired in the spring.