HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Following the death of a staff member of Hartford Public Schools, all schools within the district will be closed Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that over the weekend, Mr. Briley, a highly respected and much loved member of our transportation staff passed away,” wrote HPS Superintendent Brad Geesaman in a letter to the community.

Briley had worked for the district since 2015, according to the letter. Schools will be closed so that staff can attend funeral services.

Geesaman asked parents to watch their children closely following Briley’s death in case they need extra support or guidance.