HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief of the Hartford Police Department announced she is retiring and the city has named an interim.

“As of today I have officially retired,” wrote Hartford chief Tressa Beltran in a Monday Facebook post. She explained that although she had served the city for more than 33 years, it was in her “best interest to move on” due to age and “current circumstances.”

Beltran wrote she would keep supporting the citizens and work to better herself “and the medical/dependency issues.”

Beltran had been on leave since June 30, according to City Manager Yemi Akinwale.

“Thank you all for always being a supporter and I wish you all the best,” Beltran wrote.

On Tuesday, Akinwale confirmed that Lt. Mike Prince was stepping in as interim chief.