HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Hartford city employee was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit ended its two-month investigation into the sales of cocaine involving Justin Ryan, 45, a Hartford city employee, on March 15.

Detectives received multiple tips that Ryan was selling cocaine while employed with the city. During the two-month investigation, detectives bought cocaine from Ryan multiple times. He was arrested while at work at the Hartford Department of Public Works, according to VBCSO.

When they executed a search warrant at Ryan’s home, the sheriff’s office said investigators seized cocaine and a handgun.

Ryan was taken to the Van Buren County Jail on multiple charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call VBCSO at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7876 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.