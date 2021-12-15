Glamping: South Haven business opens pop-up in Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan. (WOOD) — A West Michigan glamping destination is expanding its luxury experiences to the other side of the state.

The Fields of Michigan, located in South Haven, offers guests a weekend in nature with all the plush comforts of home. It sits on a blueberry farm and features 19 guest tents and a spa.

Owner Irene Wood has now partnered with the Shinola Hotel in Detroit to create Camp Bird.

The special pop-up camp is planned for this winter and includes private, decked-out glamping boxes. A holiday tent bar is also set up nearby for hot cocktails and ciders.

Reservations for the private chalets start at $135. They are available at sanmorello.com.

You can book a tent at the Fields of Michigan for 2022 at thefieldsofmichigan.com.