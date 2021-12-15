Glamping: South Haven business opens pop-up in Detroit

Van Buren County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan. (WOOD) — A West Michigan glamping destination is expanding its luxury experiences to the other side of the state.

The Fields of Michigan, located in South Haven, offers guests a weekend in nature with all the plush comforts of home. It sits on a blueberry farm and features 19 guest tents and a spa.

Owner Irene Wood has now partnered with the Shinola Hotel in Detroit to create Camp Bird.

The special pop-up camp is planned for this winter and includes private, decked-out glamping boxes. A holiday tent bar is also set up nearby for hot cocktails and ciders.

Reservations for the private chalets start at $135. They are available at sanmorello.com.

You can book a tent at the Fields of Michigan for 2022 at thefieldsofmichigan.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!