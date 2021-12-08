Gino’s East in South Haven announces closure

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Gino’s East in South Haven has announced it is closing.

The pizzeria, part of a chain based in Chicago, made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook.

“It’s difficult to articulate the amount of gratitude for your patronage over the years, especially during these unprecedented times in the restaurant industry,” the Facebook post said. “When we looked to 2022 this was not the plan but we hope you understand this decision was not made easily.”

Gino’s East opened the South Haven location in 2018.

There are seven other Gino’s East locations, according to the chain’s website, including two in Chicago.