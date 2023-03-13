GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Road Commission will close Monday as members of the department lay one of their own to rest.

Rene Rangel was killed on the job earlier this month. He was hit by a vehicle while working in a construction zone near Lawrence.

The driver of the vehicle hasn’t been arrested yet, pending autopsy and lab results. The family has asked that only people who knew Rangel attend the service, which begins at noon.

The public is invited to watch the procession preceding the funeral.

It will start at 10:15 a.m. at Faulkner’s Pickle Storage on M-51. It will go first to the Stark Family Funeral Homes Newell Chapel on M-51. Then proceed to County Road 215, then north to County Road 352, then continue to Edgar Bergen Boulevard.

The public can view the procession along East Delaware Street in the village of Decatur. If you have to travel along this route, expect delays between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

As the Van Buren County Road Commission closes for the funeral, surrounding agencies, including the Michigan Department of Transportation, will handle all emergency calls.

You can watch the service here.