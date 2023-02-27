PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The details for Lt. Ethan Quillen’s funeral and visitation have been released.

On Saturday, a visitation for the general public will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Paw Paw High School, located at 30609 Red Arrow Hwy. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, a procession will exit the Paw Paw High School and go west on Red Arrow Highway. Once within the village limits, it will turn south on Kalamazoo Street to Ampey Road where it will turn west then north on Gremps Street.

When the precession gets to the fire department, the sheriff’s office said it will pause briefly in honor of Quillen.

The procession will then continue north back to Michigan Avenue (Red Arrow Highway) then turn back east. It will go north on Kalamazoo Street up to M-43 to where the procession will end.

The sheriff’s office said it will only be family, the Paw Paw Fire Department and select others who will continue to the cemetery from M-43.

According to his obituary, Quillen will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan.

“We would appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Ethan’s family, his friends, his fellow firefighters, dispatchers, and all the other emergency responders that are suffering from this tragic loss,” the Paw Paw Fire Department said in a press release.

A makeshift memorial for Lt. Ethan Quillen outside the Paw Paw Fire Department. (Feb. 23, 2023)

Quillen was killed during Wednesday’s ice storm when a power line fell on him when his crew was sent to a scene in Almena Township.

The 28-year-old and former Marine was a husband and father.

A fundraiser started by the Paw Paw Fire Department through GoFundMe was created Thursday and as of Monday had raised over $121,000. Quillen’s wife is listed as the beneficiary.

His fire chief recalled him as a great guy and “the example” of the fire department.

He had been serving with the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department since Sept. 19, 2019.