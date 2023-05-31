PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Hartford police chief faces several criminal charges after she allegedly admitted to stealing from the drug disposal box at the police department.

Tressa Beltran faces nine felony counts, including embezzlement and drug charges, court records show.

Search warrants from the summer of 2022 show that after the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Beltran was stealing narcotics, investigators left two marked bottles of hydrocodone in a disposal box at the Hartford Police Department. When they returned the next day to collect the box’s contents, the documents said, Beltran wouldn’t initially turn them over. She eventually did and they found that a total of 23 pills from the marked bottles were gone.

Investigators raided the Hartford Police Department on June 30, 2022. They said they found several prescription bottles and loose hydrocodone in Beltran’s purse. Court records say Beltran admitted that day she was stealing drugs from the disposal box and using them.

Beltran was placed on leave the same day. She resigned in January of this year after 33 years with the city of Hartford. At the time, she said in a post on Facebook she would work to better herself “and the medical/dependency issues.”

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office was tapped to handle charges in the case. Arraignment could happen as early as Wednesday afternoon.