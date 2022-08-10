Five people safely evacuated from a boat that started to sink in Lake Michigan on Wednesday. (Courtesy SHAES)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people are safe after their boat started to sink in Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

It happened near the Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township, about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads, South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a release.

Five people safely evacuated from a boat that started to sink in Lake Michigan on Wednesday. (Courtesy SHAES)

Five people were aboard a 22-foot Chris Craft-style powerboat about half a mile off shore, SHAES said. The boat operator told SHAES there was a loud bang and then the boat started to take on water.

The boat operator headed to the beach, stopping around 25 yards away from the shore.

Everyone safely evacuated, SHAES said.