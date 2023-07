A picture of a car that ended up inside a fireworks tent on July 1, 2023. (Courtesy Paw Paw Fire Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters rescued two people from a car that struck a tent of fireworks Saturday evening, according to the Paw Paw Fire Department.

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was sent to the intersection of M-40 and M-43 for a two-car accident, the fire department said.

One car hit a fireworks tent and ended up inside the tent, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said they rescued two people from the car.

No names were released Saturday evening.