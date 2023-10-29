GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Over two dozen hens and several chicks died in a chicken coop fire north of Bangor, first responders say.

The fire started around 1:20 p.m. at a chicken coop on County Road near 59th Street in Geneva Township, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. When firefighters arrived, they found the coop engulfed in flames. They estimate around 30 laying hens and several chicks died in the fire.

The owner told responders he had tried to free the birds but was unable to.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by heat lamps used to warm the chickens.

The scene of a chicken coop fire that killed over 30 chickens on Oct. 29, 2023. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

South Haven Area Emergency Services and Bangor Community Fire Department both responded to the scene.