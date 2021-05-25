Fire at water sports business in South Haven

The fire at Adventure Water Sports in South Haven (Courtesy SHAES)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at a water sports business in South Haven Tuesday.

The fire happened at Adventure Water Sports at 141 Dunkley Ave. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:45 a.m., the South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a release.

It was first discovered when SHAES Deputy Chief Keith Bierhalter noticed smoke at the business on his way to work.

Photos from the scene show flames coming out of the front of the business.

The fire at Adventure Water Sports in South Haven (Courtesy SHAES)

The fire at Adventure Water Sports in South Haven (Courtesy SHAES)

The fire at Adventure Water Sports in South Haven (Courtesy SHAES)

The fire at Adventure Water Sports in South Haven (Courtesy SHAES)

The fire at Adventure Water Sports in South Haven (Courtesy SHAES)

No injuries have been reported.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, and it is still under investigation, SHAES said.