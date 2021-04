A person has died after a car crash in Paw Paw Township. (Courtesy Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department)

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fatal car crash in Paw Paw Township Wednesday.

At 2:33 p.m., on Red Arrow Highway near 39th Street, a person died after a car crash, the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department said in a Wednesday release. Michigan State Police and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the person who died.

The crash is still being investigated.