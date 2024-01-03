PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The families of two people who drowned in Lake Michigan are suing the city of South Haven, saying it should have done more to keep them out of the water.

Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and his girlfriend Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus, Michigan, drowned at South Beach in South Haven on Aug. 8, 2022. Bystanders noticed the pair unresponsive in the water, pulled them ashore and started CPR, but it was too late. They were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Yellow flags were flying, signifying moderate surf and currents and advising caution, when MacDonald and Ernster decided to go into the lake. Red flags were raised later in the day.

The suit was initially filed in Van Buren County Circuit Court in November. On Tuesday, it was transferred into federal court. In it, MacDonald and Ernster’s families accuse the city of South Haven of negligence and argue they violated the pair’s lives. The suit argues the city should have known how dangerous the lake conditions were that day and that the yellow flag didn’t adequately warn beachgoers of the danger.

“(South Haven) failed to keep the flag warning system updated and appropriate for conditions,” the suit reads in part, going on to say that the city “failed to close the beach or take other actions to prevent swimming under the existing conditions.”

It alleges the city didn’t have an established system or properly train workers to consider beach conditions, changing the flags or closing the beach.

MacDonald’s mother Lisa MacDonald has also called for the beach to be staffed with lifeguards.

“The lake does not discriminate. It doesn’t matter if you’re young, old, a good swimmer, a poor swimmer — all types of people have drowned in Lake Michigan,” she previously told News 8.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $25,000, though it does not list a specific dollar amount.