Explosion near South Haven caused by gas leak, investigators find

A home explosion in South Haven on May 25, 2021. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators have confirmed the cause of a home explosion near South Haven as a gas leak.

The explosion on May 25 on 2nd Avenue near 71 1/2 Street was caused by a propane gas leak, a spokesperson for South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a Wednesday release.

One person died and another was seriously injured after the explosion and subsequent house fire.

The leak started outside and the gas then moved to the basement, investigators found. The leak was then ignited, SHAES said, by an unknown source.