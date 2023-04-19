Matthew Mistretta in 2017 when he worked with the Bangor Police Department (courtesy)

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury found a former Hartford police officer accused of using excessive force during an arrest not guilty of all charges.

On Tuesday, the jury in 36th Circuit Court found Matthew Mistretta not guilty of three counts of assault and battery.

In August 2020, authorities said that Mistretta was conducting a traffic stop of a driver, Lauro Espino, who was speeding and driving carelessly.

The video taken by a bystander and posted to social media shows Mistretta removing Espino from the truck and throwing the handcuffed suspect onto a patrol car and then onto the ground before kneeling on him, authorities said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the video shows that the suspect did not resist police during the arrest. A passenger in the vehicle says Espino told Mistretta he couldn’t breathe. The attorney general’s office said it conducted several public integrity investigations before charging Mistretta.