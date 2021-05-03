Drone will help South Haven crews find, rescue swimmers in trouble

South Haven Area Emergency Services tests out its new drone, which will deliver a flotation device to people who are struggling in the water, on May 1, 2021. (Courtesy SHAES)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters in the South Haven are launching a new drone that will bring flotation devices to people struggling in Lake Michigan.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says the drone can carry a CO2-charged, water-activated flotation device. It also has an infrared camera to help search for missing people in the water, woods or fields when it’s dark.

South Haven Area Emergency Services tests out its new drone, which will deliver a flotation device to people who are struggling in the water, on May 1, 2021. (Courtesy SHAES)

SHAES said it responded to 23 incidents of distressed swimmers last summer. Three people drowned in the lake.



“We are excited to add this drone to our arsenal of water rescue tools for the upcoming summer months,” SHAES Executive Director Brandon Hinz said in a Monday statement.



SHAES says it bought the drone with a $7,500 grant from the Albemarle Foundation. Albermarle Corp., a chemical manufacturing company, has a plant in South Haven.

Last year, Albermarle helped SHAES buy extra water rescue gear for first responders to keep in their personal vehicles so they could head straight to the beach when called and new bicycles equipped with first aid kits to help them get around downtown and the beaches when street traffic was heavy.