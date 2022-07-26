SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A witness helped the driver of a semi-tanker escape after it rolled over in South Haven on Tuesday morning, police said.

Just before 9:40 a.m., a semi-tanker carrying a “full load of human waste sludge” from the treatment plant in South Haven rolled over during a turn at the intersection of M-43 and Blue Star Memorial Highway, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Officers responded to the scene. They say a passerby had been able to help the driver escape the “crushed cab.” Officers also said that none of the contents of the tanker spilled out, but that the truck had to be off-loaded.

The scene of a semi-tanker rollover crash in South Haven, courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services. (July 26, 2022)

Following the crash, traffic was rerouted by South Haven and Bangor police, as well as South Haven Board of Public Works.