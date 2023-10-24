BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a pickup truck died when he was thrown from his vehicle during a crash near Bangor Tuesday, deputies say.

Around 4:20 p.m., a white 2000 Ford pickup truck was headed west on County Road 378 between County Road 687 and 66th Street in Bangor Township. The driver was traveling “a high rate of speed” and trying to pass other vehicles on the road, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

While passing a vehicle in the eastbound lane, the truck to swerved quickly back into the westbound lane due to a vehicle coming at him head-on. The truck driver swerved, losing control of the pickup. It went airborne, rolled several times and hit a tree, throwing the driver out of the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 64-year-old driver, Gary Thompson of Bangor Township, died at the scene, deputies said.

County Road 378 was shut down between County Road 687 and 66th Street to investigate.

The scene of a deadly crash in Bangor Township on Oct. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff)

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers 800.342.7867, Silent Observer 269.343.2100 or their local police department.