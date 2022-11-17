GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.

On Nov. 3, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo was found in a farm field in Geneva Township. The body was found in the 68000 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street by a man looking for hunting property. The man’s death was described by deputies as “suspicious in nature.”

On Thursday, the Van Buren County sheriff said a dive team with the sheriff’s office was looking for more evidence in a small body of water near where the body was found on Baseline Road.

The Van Buren County Sheriff Office Dive Team on Dec. 17, 2022. (Courtesy Chris Wark) The Van Buren County Sheriff Office Dive Team looking for more evidence after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven. (Courtesy Chris Wark) The Van Buren County Sheriff Office Dive Team on Dec. 17, 2022. (Courtesy Chris Wark)

The sheriff could not go into detail about what the dive team was looking for specifically.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or your local police department.