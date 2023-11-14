WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say one person is in the intensive care unit after a Monday crash in Waverly Township that involved an unlicensed driver with no car insurance.

It happened slightly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of M-40 and M-43, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy monitoring the intersection watched a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was southbound on M-40, approach M-43 with a green light. Although the pickup truck had the right of way, a Pontiac Torrent — which had turned westbound onto M-43 from M-40 — did not yield to the pickup, the deputy said. The pickup T-boned the Pontiac, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office released this photo from the scene of a crash in Waverly Township on Nov. 13, 2023.

The 22-year-old male passenger in the Pontiac was taken to the hospital, where he was in the ICU, deputies said Tuesday.

The pickup truck’s passenger, a 28-year-old Allegan woman, refused transport from the scene but sought treatment at a local hospital, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Pontiac’s driver, a 21-year-old man from Bangor, did not have insurance on the car and was not licensed to drive.

The sheriff’s office said it is submitting charges to the prosecutor’s office: a felony charge of traffic violation causing serious injury and misdemeanor charges of driving while unlicensed and driving without insurance.

Deputies did not indicate whether the driver of the Pontiac or the driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old Gobles man, were hurt.