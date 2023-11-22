GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect led sheriff’s deputies on a chase in Van Buren County before crashing into a ditch and trying to run on foot.

Deputies were patrolling the area of County Road 681 and 16th Avenue in Geneva Township Tuesday when they tried to pull over a vehicle for “several moving violations.” The vehicle did not stop and instead led police on a chase down 16th Avenue to 60th Street, where the suspect lost control and went into a ditch, deputies said.

The suspect then got out and ran on foot several hundred yards north. A K-9 in the area helped track down the suspect, who was taken into custody. Deputies believed the suspect was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was taken to the hospital to investigate before being booked into the Van Buren County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer 269. 343.2100 or your local police department.